APPLETON - Thomas Schmied, Capuchin friar and priest, died on Sept. 11, 2018, at the age of 75. Tom was born in Columbus, Wis. in 1943, the son of Francis and Lorraine Schmied. He was invested with the Capuchin habit in 1961, perpetually professed in 1967, and ordained a priest in 1969. Tom ministered most of his religious life as an itinerant preacher in Michigan and Wisconsin, and a short time in Winnipeg, Canada. From 2010 to 2018, Tom was a pastor in Saginaw, Mich.
Tom is survived by his siblings, Sandra Wedel of Great Falls, Mont. and Daniel Wedel of Palatine, Ill., along with his many Capuchin brothers with whom he lived, prayed and ministered for over 57 years.
Visitation will be on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at ST. JOSEPH PARISH, 404 W. Lawrence St., Appleton, Wis. , with a prayer service at 7 p.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at ST. JOSEPH PARISH on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., with visitation from 9 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Calvary, Wis. at 3 p.m.
To leave a special memory or condolences for Father Tom, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.