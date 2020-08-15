Schmidtke, Frederick William Edward

EXCELSIOR TOWNSHIP - Frederick William Edward Schmidtke, born Jan. 22, 1950, went home to the Lord on Aug. 7, 2020. The heart just gave out. He was born in Baraboo, Wis., at St. Mary's Hospital and resided his entire life in Excelsior Township on the family farm. November 1970, when Fred's father passed away, Fred took over the farm and the care of his mother. A born mechanic, Fred started at an early age by dismantling wind up alarm clocks. An outstanding mechanic, if a part didn't exist, Fred would make it. Working on machinery, driving tractors, being outdoors, sharing family gatherings, and recalling the past were enjoyable for Fred. He was a great historian, loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and loyal neighbor, who will be missed by many.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Schmidtke and Martha Koepp Schmidtke; a sister, Emma; brothers-in-law, James Daley and Richard Beard.
He is survived by his three sisters, Virginia Daley of Eatonton, Ga., Shirley Steinhorst (Gaylon) of Baraboo, Wis., and Jeanette Beard of Milton, Wis.; nephew, Daniel Daley (Laurie) of Clanton, Ala.; and nieces, Paula Rossee (Joe), Eatonton, Ga., Jennifer Neuman (John) and Emma Kaul (Travis) of Baraboo, Wis., Lisa McClyman (Steve) of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., Lynn Weilbrenner and Sally Fenrick of Janesville, Wis.; 13 great-nieces and nephews; one great-great-niece; his 104 year old aunt, Mrs. Emma Perry; and cousins by the dozens.
Memorials in Fred's name may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, North Freedom, Wis., where he was a lifelong member.
Interment will be private with family members. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
