Schmidtke, Frederick William Edward

EXCELSIOR TOWNSHIP - Frederick William Edward Schmidtke, born Jan. 22, 1950, went home to the Lord on Aug. 7, 2020. The heart just gave out. He was born in Baraboo, Wis., at St. Mary's Hospital and resided his entire life in Excelsior Township on the family farm. November 1970, when Fred's father passed away, Fred took over the farm and the care of his mother. A born mechanic, Fred started at an early age by dismantling wind up alarm clocks. An outstanding mechanic, if a part didn't exist, Fred would make it. Working on machinery, driving tractors, being outdoors, sharing family gatherings, and recalling the past were enjoyable for Fred. He was a great historian, loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and loyal neighbor, who will be missed by many.