SUN PRAIRIE - Robert M. "Bob" Schmidt, age 86, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Gloria; daughter, Susan of Alexandria, Va.; son, Eric (Angela) of Sun Prairie, Wis.; three grandchildren, Katherine, Zachary and Adam; and brother, Leroy (Joan) of Menomonee Falls, Wis.
Bob served the State of Wisconsin for over 30 years in the Unemployment Compensation Division and was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran. He enjoyed golf, fishing, bridge, and occasionally bowling. He was an avid Brewers and Packers fan.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation in his name is welcome to donate to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711, which provided compassionate care for Bob's final days, or to a local American Legion.
