Try 1 month for 99¢

SUN PRAIRIE - Robert M. "Bob" Schmidt, age 86, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Gloria; daughter, Susan of Alexandria, Va.; son, Eric (Angela) of Sun Prairie, Wis.; three grandchildren, Katherine, Zachary and Adam; and brother, Leroy (Joan) of Menomonee Falls, Wis.

Bob served the State of Wisconsin for over 30 years in the Unemployment Compensation Division and was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran. He enjoyed golf, fishing, bridge, and occasionally bowling. He was an avid Brewers and Packers fan.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation in his name is welcome to donate to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711, which provided compassionate care for Bob's final days, or to a local American Legion.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054

Celebrate
the life of: Schmidt, Robert M. "Bob"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.