BELOIT - George Douglas Schmidt, 82, of Beloit, Wis., passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Autumn Lakes Health Care Center. He was born Jan. 4, 1937, in Mt. Horeb, Wis., the son of George and Loretta (Post) Schmidt. George was a 1955 graduate of Mt. Horeb High School and a 1959 graduate from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater with a degree in Business Administration. He was united in marriage to Dedie Thomas on July 23, 1960, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Mt. Horeb, Wis. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters, Sarah (Tim) Stelter and Carla (Brian) Leikam. George was a retired vice-president of the First National Bank in Beloit, Wis. His banking career spanned 33 years, during which he was active in many community and civic organizations. During his retirement, he pursued his love of restoring and refinishing antiques, and driving his “old cars”, a ’39 Packard Coupe and a ’65 Mustang Convertible, with his friends in the Blackhawk Antique Car Club. He is survived by his wife, Dedie; his daughters, Sarah (Tim) Stelter and Carla (Brian) Leikam; grandchildren, Jack, Jesper, Jens and Frank Stelter; twin sister, Donna Dwyer of Verona, Wis.; sister, Paulette Prohaska of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Ronald (Roey) Schmidt of Denver, Colo.; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers-in-law, Peter Dwyer and Ray Prohaska. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for George will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in St. Thomas Catholic Church, 824 E. Grand Avenue, Beloit, Wis. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a scripture service beginning at 3:45 p.m., Wednesday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, Wis. There will also be a visitation from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the church. Memorials may be given in his name to St. Thomas Catholic Church or Beloit Regional Hospice.
To send flowers to the family of George Schmidt, please visit Tribute Store.