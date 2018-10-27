SUN PRAIRIE - Donald A. Schmidt passed away Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. He was born Aug. 1, 1933, in Milwaukee. Don served in the U.S. Air Force and enjoyed a lengthy career in law enforcement in the state of Wisconsin. He enjoyed dancing, volunteering at the local elementary school, spending time with his family and friends.
Don is survived by his children, Catherine (Paul) Johnson, Paul (Diana Plutschack), and Allison (Steve) Ransom; grandchildren, Amanda, Jennifer and David Johnson, Andrew Schmidt (fianceé Rachel White), and Jessica and Jacob Ransom; great-grandchildren, Ella and Amaya; his sisters, Barbara and Mary; and his brother, Bill (Vikki). Don is further survived by his loving companion of 20 years, Jo Anne Berschet of Madison. They shared an active life together enjoying weekly ballroom dancing and taking numerous cruises and trips. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; his daughter-in-law, Susan Schmidt; two sisters, Pat and Alice; and his grandson, Sean Schmidt.
A funeral Mass will be at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, on Monday, Oct. 29 , 2018, at 11:30 a.m., with a visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Please join the family after the service for lunch and a gathering of family and friends in the church hall.
Memorials to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Agrace HospiceCare, Sun Prairie Food Pantry, or the charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the staff at Meriter Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassion and care. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.