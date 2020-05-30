Schmid Jr., Philip J.

SUN PRAIRIE - Philip J. Schmid Jr., age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday May 22, 2020 at Highland Crossing in Sun Prairie. He was born Sept. 9, 1934 in Milwaukee to the late Philip and Eleanor (Krakow) Schmid Sr. Philip served his Country in the United States Air Force. He married Carol June Buttke on June 11, 1960 in Milwaukee. He worked as a Certified Pharmaceutical Representative with Pfizer for 32 years.
Phil loved music and loved playing the trumpet. He was a Zor Shriner for many years and participated in the concert band and the Nobleman and was part of many parades in his day. He also taught himself to play the guitar. During the summer if he wasn't playing in a parade he would be golfing, loved to play golf and was in charge of the Mapra Golf Group for many years. He had many other hobbies including carpentry, woodworking, wood carving and photography. Football was a favorite of his. He refereed high school football for many years and was a huge Packer fan and Badger football fan.
Phil was very caring and compassionate and had the best sense of humor which he had with him up to his last days. He was most definitely the best husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather that anyone could ask for.
Philip is survived by his wife of 59 years Carol Schmid; daughter Sharri (Paul) Zach, daughter Pamela Vinson; 3 grandchildren Cory, Ryne and Danielle; and 11 great grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Lawrence Schmid, sister-in-law Lucille Schmid and stepsister Pearl Jones.
A celebration of Philip's life will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to the staff at Highland Crossing Memory Care team, and also the Heartland Hospice staff for the special care given to Philip.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054
