Schmid Jr., Philip J.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUN PRAIRIE - Philip J. Schmid Jr., age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday May 22, 2020 at Highland Crossing in Sun Prairie. He was born Sept. 9, 1934 in Milwaukee to the late Philip and Eleanor (Krakow) Schmid Sr. Philip served his Country in the United States Air Force. He married Carol June Buttke on June 11, 1960 in Milwaukee. He worked as a Certified Pharmaceutical Representative with Pfizer for 32 years.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Phil loved music and loved playing the trumpet. He was a Zor Shriner for many years and participated in the concert band and the Nobleman and was part of many parades in his day. He also taught himself to play the guitar. During the summer if he wasn't playing in a parade he would be golfing, loved to play golf and was in charge of the Mapra Golf Group for many years. He had many other hobbies including carpentry, woodworking, wood carving and photography. Football was a favorite of his. He refereed high school football for many years and was a huge Packer fan and Badger football fan.

Phil was very caring and compassionate and had the best sense of humor which he had with him up to his last days. He was most definitely the best husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather that anyone could ask for.