Schmid, Arletta Emily

MADISON — Arletta Emily Schmid, age 92, of Sun Prairie/Madison, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at home with her daughters by her side. Arletta is survived by her three daughters, Sandra (James) Robinson, Julie Schmid and Jerrilyn Schmid; two grandsons, Nick Robinson and Mike Robinson (friend Monica Miller); two great-grandsons, Dylan Robinson and Tayvence Robinson; sister, Julaine Stroede; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; parents, Edmund and Marie Porter; and her three brothers, Elgin, Dale and Merlyn.