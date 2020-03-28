Schmid, Arletta Emily

MADISON — Arletta Emily Schmid, age 92, of Sun Prairie/Madison, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at home with her daughters by her side. Arletta is survived by her three daughters, Sandra (James) Robinson, Julie Schmid and Jerrilyn Schmid; two grandsons, Nick Robinson and Mike Robinson (friend Monica Miller); two great-grandsons, Dylan Robinson and Tayvence Robinson; sister, Julaine Stroede; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; parents, Edmund and Marie Porter; and her three brothers, Elgin, Dale and Merlyn.

During this time of unprecedented health concerns, a private family service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. We encourage you to share online condolences with Arletta's family. Please return to our website for updated celebration of life information. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

