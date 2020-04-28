Schmelzer, Mary Jane

She graduated from Middleton High School and went on to a prosperous career at American Family Insurance for 40 years. Mary Jane went by MJ by many of her close family and friends. She was a dedicated parishioner at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Parish where she received such joy from attending daily mass with her dear friends. She sang in the church choir as well as volunteered in the parish center every Monday night. She loved her Friday night Fish Fry’s with her girlfriends and listening to Big Band music at Hill Farms Park weekly in the summer. MJ was an avid Badger fan and attended every Badger Basketball and Football Game. She loved going to Newberry's kids school activities and dance events. During MJ’s time at the Heritage Senior Center, she enjoyed Activity and Craft times as well as the many outings with her best friend, Alice.