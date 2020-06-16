Schmelzer, Delores "Dolly"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Delores "Dolly" Schmelzer, age 90, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born in Madison on Jan. 21, 1930, to William and Stella (Hanson) Kahlfeld. Dolly graduated from Lodi High School in 1947 – third in her class. She began working as a typist for the Wisconsin Industrial Commission after high school. She married Norman Schmelzer on June 3, 1950. Together they had five children. After having her first child, Dolly began providing in-home child-care. She provided a loving environment to children for years. So many of the families stayed in touch with her even after their children were grown. She truly loved children.

The Schmelzer house was a place where all of Dolly's kids' friends loved to come. She always made everyone welcome and there was always a homemade meal for anyone ready to eat. She loved being with her family and adored her grandchildren. She was dedicated to her family and was one of the kindest people that you could ever meet. Dolly was active in her church for many years. She served as secretary and also taught Sunday school and vacation bible school at Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church.