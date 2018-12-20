MADISON—Anthony Lee Schmelzer, age 53, died peacefully at home on Dec. 13, 2018. Tony was born on Sept. 13, 1965, in Madison, to Ann L. Hierlmeier and Paul L. Schmelzer I.
Tony was a sports enthusiast throughout his life and played football, hockey, and baseball in little league, as well as at Lafollette High School and numerous recreational leagues. He was a highly accomplished motocross racer and pool player earning numerous awards for both. In recent years Tony discovered his love of karaoke and soon became known as ‘Tony Maroni’ on the local scene. His enthusiasm was boundless, and he always enjoyed it when his family and friends came to hear him sing.
Tony served his country honorably in the US Army, which was a source of pride for him and his family.
He is survived by his mother, Ann Hierlmeier; his sister, Gina (Ron) Johnson; nephews, Paul L. Schmelzer III and Hunter Capadona; nieces, Madison Johnson, Susan and Sydney Schmelzer; great nephews, Carter-Ferguson Schmelzer and Louis Jackson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives; including his sister-in-law, Nancy Noot Schmelzer; and his favorite aunt, Patsy Hierlmeier Brooks. Tony was preceded in death by his father, Paul L. Schmelzer I, a veteran Madison Firefighter; and his brother, Paul L. Schmelzer II.
A Celebration of Life will be held at DUTCH MILL SPORTS CLUB, 4818 Dutch Mill Road in Madison, on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, starting at 3 p.m. with karaoke at 5 p.m.
The family would like to thank the many extended family members and friends for their outpouring of love and support. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ann Hierlmeier to assist with burial expenses.
Keep singing ‘Tony Maroni.’ We love you!