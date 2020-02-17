Schluter, Reverend Monsignor Orra Charles

BARABOO - Reverend Monsignor Orra Charles Schluter, 75, of Baraboo, entered eternal life on Feb. 16, 2020, at the age of 75, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee, Wis. He was born on Feb. 4, 1945, in Fort Knox, Ky., and is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Frances (Ellison) Schluter and sister-in-law, Patricia.
After attending St. Joseph Parish Catholic Grade School, Baraboo, Wis., Msgr. Schluter attended public High School in Baraboo. He started his collegiate studies at Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History. He studied for a Master's degree in history at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He attended St. Francis Major Seminary, Saint Francis, Wis., where he earned a Masters in Divinity in Theology. Msgr. Schluter was ordained to the sacred priesthood by The Most Reverend Cletus F. O'Donnell, Bishop of Madison, on May 26, 1978, at St. Raphael Cathedral, Madison. He received Papal Honors through Investiture as a Prelate of Honor (Monsignor) on May 20, 2005. Msgr. Schluter was a Veteran of the United States Army serving his country from 1968 to 1970.
Msgr. Schluter began serving in the Diocese of Madison as a Parochial Vicar at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Madison, and St. Paul Catholic University Parish, Madison. He then became an instructor at Holy Name Seminary for 10 years before becoming Administrator of St. Philomena Parish, Belmont, with the missions of St. Michael Parish, Calamine and Immaculate Conception Parish, Truman. Msgr. Schluter then was Pastor of St. St. Barnabas Parish, Mazomanie, with the mission of St. John the Baptist Parish, Mill Creek; St. Mary Parish, Platteville; St. Augustine Parish, Platteville; and St. Peter Parish, Madison, from which he retired in 2019. During his years of service to the Diocese of Madison, Msgr. Schluter served as a Chair of the Presbyteral Council; as a member of the Diocesan Golden Jubilee Central Committee; as State Court Chaplain - Catholic Daughters of the Americas; as Diocesan Archivist; and as Director of the Office of Continuing Education for Priests.
Survivors include four siblings, Gary (Sandra) Schluter, Eric Schluter, Jean (George) Cooper, Mary (Jim) Friesen; nieces, nephews and many friends.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 304 East Street in Baraboo, Wis., on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. The Most Reverend Donald J. Hying, Bishop of Madison, will celebrate the Holy Mass, with The Reverend Monsignor Daniel T. Ganshert as homilist. Visitation will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the start of the Holy Mass. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Baraboo, Wis. A funeral luncheon will take place in the parish hall after the burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter, 3333 North Mayfair Rd., Suite 104, Wauwatosa, Wis., 53222-2319 or https://www.alsawi.org/donate. Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, is assisting the family with arrangements.