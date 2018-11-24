COTTAGE GROVE—Randy Scott Schlupp, age 65, of Cottage Grove, passed away at UW Hospital on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 2, 1953, in Rockford, Ill., the son of George and Joyce Schlupp. Randy graduated from Guilford High School in Rockford.
He was the co-owner of Acry Fab, Inc., where he cared very much for all his employees. Randy enjoyed adventure and travel with his son. He had an appreciation for all different types of music and liked having fancy cars. Randy always valued his close relationships with his friends and neighbors and was a very generous person who donated to many charities.
Randy is survived by his son and best buddy, Britten Heath Thomas Schlupp; sisters, Jan (Steve) Green and Kim Koch; brothers, Mark (Conni) Schlupp and Kirk (Vicki) Schlupp; former wife, Mary Bremer; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, with Pastor Dick Blomker presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of service on Saturday. Following the service, the family will continue to celebrate Randy’s life at The East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
