Schluenz, Beverly J.

MADISON—Beverly J. Schluenz, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Waunakee Manor.

A memorial service and visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at a later date. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made to Olbrich Botanical Gardens or PBS Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

