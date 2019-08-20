Schlub, Gary Joseph

DEFOREST - Gary Joseph Schlub, age 57, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 20, 2019 after a brief battle with brain cancer. Gary was born on January 7, 1962 to Angeline (Acker) Schlub Kraemer and the late George Schlub. He graduated from DeForest High School in 1980 and married his high school sweetheart Theresa Ripp on May 5, 1990. Together, Gary and Theresa raised two beautiful daughters, Darcy and Corina. Gary had an avid interest in cars, motorcycles, running, and walks. Gary could often be found detailing cars for family and friends. In his early years, Gary cooked at the Thunderbird Club then worked at Walgreen Distribution Center in Windsor for 34 years. Gary had a deep catholic faith that carried him through his final hours.
Gary is survived by his wife, Theresa; daughters, Darcy and Corina; mother, Angeline Kraemer; mother-in-law, Janice Beloungy; sister, Kathy Bruns; and brothers, Greg (Louicreacy), and Dean Schlub. He is further survived by Theresa’s siblings, Greg Ripp, Laurie (Lyle) Buchner, Joe (Wendy) Ripp, Ron (Michelle) Ripp, Mary (Kevin) Hamilton and Toni Ripp; as well as several close family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Schlub; step father, Edwin Kraemer; fathers-in-law, Kenneth Ripp and Larry Beloungy; brother-in-law, David Ripp; and sister-in-law, Tina Ripp.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Agrace Hospice Care for their excellent care and compassion and also to Father Vince Brewer and Adam Mescher from St. Olaf’s Church. Thanks to all of our angels that helped our family get through these last three months and our families at Advertiser’s Press and Trachte Building Systems for all their love and support.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest at 11:00 a.m., with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass.
A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be donated to charities of the families choice.
