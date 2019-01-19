FALL RIVER - Anita Lou "Ann" Schlough, age 88, of Fall River, passed away on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Home Again Assisted Living Facility. She was born on Oct. 18, 1930, in Lansing, W.Va., the daughter of Guy Workman and Mamie Lewis. Anita graduated from Ansted High School in West Virginia in 1948. She and Leslie Schlough were married in June 1948 in Mazomanie, until he passed in November 1979.
She worked as a nursing assistant for the VA Hospital. She loved old country music and watching her children and grandchildren playing sports in the summertime. You could often find her singing either by herself or with her sisters.
Anita is survived by her children, Gilbert (Karen Voth) Schlough, Dixie Shaw, John Schlough, Leslie (Paramjit Singh) Schlough and Gary (Elizabeth) Schlough; sister, Lois (David) Wilkinson; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Schlough; husband, Leslie John Schlough; son-in-law, Robert Shaw; four sisters, Mary Willis, Macil Leschinski, Thelma Workman and Dixie "Tiny" Clementine; and four brothers, Gilbert Workman, William Workman, Norman Workman and Clifford Workman.
Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO BLACK EARTH FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center St., Black Earth, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, with the Rev. John Oliver presiding. Burial will be held at Mazomanie Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family would like to thank Home Again Assisted Living Facility and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate and excellent care of Anita. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anita's family to be designated at a later date.
