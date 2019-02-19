CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Ann Marie Schloemer crossed over the rainbow to the sunny side on Feb. 7, 2019. Loved ones she leaves behind include her loving husband, care giver and soul mate, Hank; a son, Dan; sisters-in-law, Margo, Susie and Mary; brothers-in-law, Mike, Pat and Kim; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; along with many, many close and dear friends. She also leaves her furry friend, Coco.
She lived in Monona, Wis. for 35 years and was employed by Rayovac for 22 years. Ann and Hank retired to Cape Coral, Fla. in 2000. After retiring, she enjoyed boating, crafts, NASCAR, watching the Packers when they were winning and listening to Yard Dog Charlie.
Final arrangements were entrusted to National Cremation Society.
Online condolences and memories can be shared at forevermissed.com.