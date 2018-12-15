MADISON / DEFOREST—Timothy Allen “Tim” Schlobohm, age 60, of DeForest, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital. A Celebration of Tim’s Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, with the Rev. Sandra Schieble presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
