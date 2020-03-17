Schlinkert, John Frederick

MADISON—A few days after his 73rd birthday, John Frederick Schlinkert passed away at home March 15, 2020, following a period of declining health. He was born March 12, 1947, in Madison, Wis. A gentle soul has been called to his final rest by his Savior.

John loved to be around people and to know about their families. If you were in contact with him more than a few seconds, you could expect to be asked whether you had any siblings or children, their names, and ages.

John enjoyed close relationships with his long-time roommates Bruce and Michael, with whom he lived for many years.

John is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Cora (Lee) Schlinkert, and brother Larry Schlinkert.

John is survived by a sister Alice Breider, sister-in-law Barbara Schlinkert, and several generations of nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff from Dungarvin, ICW, and other agencies who loved and cared for John. He loved his time spent with them and often joked with them-giving, with his mischievous sense of humor, as good as he got. Their dedicated service to John is much appreciated.