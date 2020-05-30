Schlimgen, Frances M. "Fran"

WAUNAKEE/MADISON - Frances M. Schlimgen, aged 92, of Waunakee, passed away at her home on Friday May 22, 2020. Fran was born in Madison on Nov. 16, 1927, the daughter of Simon and Inga (Moen) Anderson. An East Side native, Fran graduated East High School in 1946 and cherished a lifelong memory of being named Prom Queen in 1945. Fran grew up in the predominantly Norwegian Schenk's Corners Neighborhood, where she attended Trinity Lutheran Church and worked in her younger years for Olaf Strand's Bakery and Security State Bank. Fran took great pride in her Norwegian heritage and was thrilled to finally meet her relatives from Haegebosted, Norway, when they travelled to Wisconsin in 2013. While working at the bank, she and her girlfriends noticed the future love of her life, Fritz Schlimgen, a sailor home on leave at the end of World War II. Intrigued by his curly blond hair and his rare ability to save money while in the service, Fran accepted the invitation for a blind date with Fritz from their mutual friend, Darrell "Mac" McCluskey. They met at Burrows Park for a bank picnic and it was love at first sight. Fran and Fritz were married a year later on June 17, 1947, at St. Bernard Catholic Church on Atwood Avenue and were blessed to be married for 71 years. As newlyweds, they lived for their first five years in an apartment above Fritz's father's Ohio Tavern, where they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017. In 1951, they moved to their home on Lake Mendota built by Fritz and his father, Bert, shortly before the birth of their first daughter.