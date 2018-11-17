MADISON—Rosemary Schlicht, age 89, was born on Aug. 29, 1929, to Rosa Back, and passed away from pancreatic cancer on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Rose was a lifelong Madison resident graduating from East High School in 1948. She married her high school sweetheart, Neil Schlicht in 1950. Together they shared 65 years of memory-making, until his death in 2016. Rose enjoyed the last 25 winters in Mesa, Ariz. She was known by many names—RoRo, Rosie, Mom and Precious. Her love of get-togethers, camping, organizing, sewing, crafts and love of the color purple will live on for many generations.
Rose is survived by her sister, Coletta Niemann; son, Craig; daughter, Sue (Joe) Mulhern; grandchildren, John Schlicht, Andrew (Sara) Mulhern and Amy (Nick) Dorn; and great-grandchildren Sydney, Gage and Aubrey Schlicht, Aidan and Liam Mulhern and Penelope Dorn; in-laws, Leo (Doris) Schlicht; as well as many dear nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother; step-father, William Schmidt; husband; brother, David (Marion) Schmidt; in-laws, Wilhelmina and LeRoy Cholseth, Robert Niemann, Dean (Mary) Schlicht, Jean “Mitzi” (William) Kiel; and grandson, Ryan Schlicht.
Special thanks are given to Rose’s dear neighbors (Penny and John, Rosemary, Barb, Rachel and Judy), Agrace HospiceCare—Magenta Unit, especially her nurse, Melissa, and all the wonderful folks who sent prayers and letters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at church. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rose’s name to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711 or Agrace.org/donate. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
