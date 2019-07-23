BROOKLYN - Craig Westin Schley passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was born on Feb. 8, 1972, to Oliver and Kathryn Schley. Craig grew up in Waupun, Wis., the youngest of ten children. After graduating from Waupun High School, he got his undergraduate degree in microbiology at the UW-Milwaukee. He then attended veterinary school at the UW-Madison, where he met Rachel Orvick. They were married on Sept. 20, 2003. Craig and Rachel had two amazing sons, Oliver and Alexander, who were Craig’s pride and joy. Craig was a soccer dad, hockey dad, baseball dad, basketball dad, piano dad and more. He took the boys mountain biking, coached soccer teams, and taught them how to garden and cook. He helped with school projects and made personalized homemade pizzas that everyone loved. Craig ran several marathons, including the 2018 Boston Marathon. He enjoyed fishing in Alaska and spent several weeks there each of the last four years salmon fishing. The highlight of those trips was when Rachel and the boys joined him for sightseeing and halibut fishing. Craig is survived by his wife, Rachel; and sons, Oliver and Alexander. Craig is further survived by his brother, Carlton; and sisters, Dianne Schley, Janice Schley, Joanne (Dale) Knolt, Karen (Bob) Mielcarek, Ellen Schley and Lenette (Joe) Thompson; as well as many nieces and nephews. Craig was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Schley; brother, Rodger Schley; sister-in-law, Brenda Schley; and nephew, CJ Schley. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oregon or Friends of Oregon School District. A funeral service will be held at ST JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, with luncheon to follow at the church. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
