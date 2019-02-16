Try 1 month for 99¢

SUN PRAIRIE - Isabel M. Schleicher, age 97 passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Meadows Assited Living in Spring Green.

A service will be held at a later date.

