SUN PRAIRIE - Isabel M. Schleicher, age 97 passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Meadows Assited Living in Spring Green.
A service will be held at a later date.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:Log In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
OFFER ENDS SOON
SAVE 50% Cancel anytime
✓ Unlimited articles on any device
✓ Skip article surveys
MOST POPULAR
Annual or trial options Cancel anytime
✓ E-Edition PDF of newspaper
✓ Unlimited access on any device
✓ Skip article surveys
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
...PROLONGED PERIOD OF LIGHT SNOW STARTING LATE TONIGHT... .SNOW WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA LATE TONIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. WIDESPREAD SNOW IS EXPECTED THROUGH MID DAY SUNDAY, WITH AREAS OF LAKE ENHANCED OR LAKE EFFECT SNOW PERSISTING NEAR THE LAKESHORE INTO SUNDAY NIGHT. ANY LINGERING SNOW SHOULD END BY EARLY MONDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES EXPECTED. THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS WILL BE ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWESTERN WISCONSIN. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM CST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
SUN PRAIRIE - Isabel M. Schleicher, age 97 passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Meadows Assited Living in Spring Green.
A service will be held at a later date.
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
Sun Prairie (608) 837-5400
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
On Oct. 2, 1836, two men left Green Bay to travel on horseback 130 miles to a land a soldier during the Black Hawk Indian War had called "not fit for any civilized people to inhabit."
The benefits of living and working in south-central Wisconsin help make the Madison area a magnet for businesses and employees.
At Madison.com, we strive to make it easier for you to get news on your terms. In this spirit, we are releasing a Facebook Messenger ‘bot’ to help you keep up on the news you care about most.