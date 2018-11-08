KOLOA, Kauai—Robert John “Bob” Schleck, age 72, of Koloa, Kauai passed away on Oct. 15, 2018. Born Aug 8, 1946, in Baraboo, he graduated from Waunakee High School and UW-Milwaukee.
Bob moved to Kauai in 1969, and subsequently worked as the Waioli Mission House and Grove Farm museums’ curator and director before retiring in 2017. Bob was sitting president of the Kauai Historical Society and in 2018 received the Historic Hawaii Foundation’s Haines Award for Lifetime Achievement, which is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions in preserving historic and cultural sites in Hawaii.
There will be a gathering to remember Bob Schleck on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. at the GROVE FARM MUSEUM in Lihue, Hawaii. Funeral services will be held at a later date.