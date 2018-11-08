Weather Alert

...FIRST ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING... LIGHT SNOW IS EXPECTED TO OVERSPREAD SOUTHERN WISCONSIN LATE TONIGHT AND CONTINUE INTO FRIDAY MORNING BEFORE ENDING. THE SNOW WILL BEGIN IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND 3 AM CST, AND IN EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN BETWEEN 2 AM AND 5 AM CST. SNOWFALL BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER MOST OF THE AREA. TEMPERATURES WILL BE HOVERING IN THE LOWER 30S, SO SOME ACCUMULATION IS LIKELY ON UNTREATED ROADS AND WALKS. THE HIGHEST ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE ON GRASSY AREAS AND COLDER SURFACES, INCLUDING BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. THE LIGHT SNOW WILL INTERFERE WITH THE MORNING COMMUTE, SO YOU SHOULD ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE MORNING.