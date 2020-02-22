Schlecht, William Arnold "Opa"

Opa got a 2nd wind when a neighbor got him a job working for the U.W. Athletic Department in the equipment room in the early 1990s, to which he commuted by bike nearly year-round for over 14 years. A serious bike accident in 2005 ended that, and he retired for good at 80.

He loved the outdoors, whether it was hunting ducks in the Mississippi River Bagley Bottoms or Canada Geese at the Waupun Prison Farm, deep sea fishing in Florida, rowing his boat in University Bay, combing the rocky Lake Superior beaches near Cornucopia, scaling a hilly U.W. Research Park lot with his dog-walking pals in all manner of weather, tending his lush flower and vegetable gardens, or just sitting on his patio in the warm morning sun with a beer. Opa was a gifted whistler who never passed on the opportunity to accompany a tune on the radio, or commune with the many songbirds that frequented his feathered friendly backyard.

There are pet owners and there are dog people, if you have to ask the difference, you're one of the former; Opa was one of the latter. He loved Samantha, Pete, Wink, Maxine, Beck, Kate, and his "red haired girl" Hurley, who adored him like no other.