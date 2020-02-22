Schlecht, William Arnold "Opa"

MADISON - William Arnold "Opa" Schlecht passed peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, with his wife of over 70 years, Geraldine by his side. Opa was born at home on April 2, 1925, just east of the Yahara River on Jenifer St., to Fredrick Jacob Schlecht and Mary Leo Schlecht (née Purcell).
Depression Era Madison was a "gig" economy and Opa did what he could to help his family by delivering groceries and newspapers, selling "Liberty Magazine," setting pins, working up firewood, washing bottles at age 11, with the old Whiting Dairy, caddying at Blackhawk Country Club, and eventually retail clothing sales with the old Shenks Corners Hanson & Offerdahl.
Opa attended Marquette Elementary, graduated from Madison East in June 1943, and then joined the U.S. Navy to "see the world." He served as a Signalman on Troop Transports and Liberty Ships in both the Aleutian Chain and North Pacific and was honorably discharged in June of 1946.
He enrolled at U.W. Madison that fall, completing his BA in six semesters and MSW in three more while working as a butcher and in retail. During that time, he met Geraldine and they married on Aug. 12, 1949.
His professional career began in the early 1950s with the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections as a parole/probation agent, retiring in 1985 as a Probation-Parole Specialist/Social Service Supervisor/Assistant Regional Chief.
Opa got a 2nd wind when a neighbor got him a job working for the U.W. Athletic Department in the equipment room in the early 1990s, to which he commuted by bike nearly year-round for over 14 years. A serious bike accident in 2005 ended that, and he retired for good at 80.
He loved the outdoors, whether it was hunting ducks in the Mississippi River Bagley Bottoms or Canada Geese at the Waupun Prison Farm, deep sea fishing in Florida, rowing his boat in University Bay, combing the rocky Lake Superior beaches near Cornucopia, scaling a hilly U.W. Research Park lot with his dog-walking pals in all manner of weather, tending his lush flower and vegetable gardens, or just sitting on his patio in the warm morning sun with a beer. Opa was a gifted whistler who never passed on the opportunity to accompany a tune on the radio, or commune with the many songbirds that frequented his feathered friendly backyard.
There are pet owners and there are dog people, if you have to ask the difference, you're one of the former; Opa was one of the latter. He loved Samantha, Pete, Wink, Maxine, Beck, Kate, and his "red haired girl" Hurley, who adored him like no other.
Opa had a compassionate heart as big as all the outdoors, always fending for the underdog, the downtrodden, and the less-well-to-do. He'd even feel sorry for an opponent his beloved Badgers thrashed; unless it was Marquette basketball or Iowa football, for whom no shellacking would ever be too much. He cared for his father, mother and brother Harry when they couldn't tend to themselves; a lesson lost on no one.
Opa was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fred and Harry; sisters, Marguerite, Audrey, and Betty; daughter-in-law, Kangyoon Rhee; and his dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine; children, Matthew (Kangyoon Rhee, son Isaac), Paul (Susan), M. Anna, Amy Johnson (Jim, sons Nathan and Brett), Sarah Steele (Tom, daughters Keyanna, Shanea Keaton [Darrell, daughter Ja'Nia, step-daughter Laionna]), Willa (son Jake and his father Ken Kowalski), Carl (Kat Tigerman); and old eastsider/best friend of over 80 years, Freddie Hallway of Livonia, Mich.
A celebration of Opa's life will be held at 3606 BLACKHAWK COUNTRY CLUB, 3606 Blackhawk Drive, Madison, at 11:10 a.m., on Thursday, March 5, 2020, with a meal to follow. A visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by Military Honors/Flag presentation/playing of Taps at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be gifted in Opa's name to the Dane County Humane Society or Second Harvest Foodbank.
Opa was a tough old guy; hardscrabble. He was a friend when his family wanted one, and a Father when they needed one; we'll miss him forever! Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
