Schlaver, Dolores I.

WAUNAKEE - Dolores Irene Schlaver, age 90, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born Aug. 12, 1929 the daughter of Alfred and Elnora Herman. Dolores married Donald E. Schlaver in Bangor, Wis. on Aug. 18, 1948.

Dolores is survived by her son, Steven Schlaver; daughters, Susan Schlaver Wentland, and Sandra Laux; grandson, Tyson Laux; sister, Jeanne Alens; and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents; a sister, Ruth Herman; brother, Gerald Herman; and nephew, Scott Herman (God Child).

A private graveside service was held.

