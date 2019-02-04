Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Roger D. Schlafer, age 57, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on June 8, 1961, the son of Darryl and Jean Schlafer. Roger worked for many years as a CNA at the Central Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled. He married Stephanie (Green) Schlafer in 1995. Roger was a loving father to his son, Tyler.

Roger is survived by his wife, Stephanie; son, Tyler; sisters, JoAnne and Jackie; and brothers, Ron and Randy. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tommy.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison.

A special thank you to Dr. Michael Frontiera and the oncology staff for the excellent care provided to Roger. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257

