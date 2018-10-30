MADISON—George Joseph Schiro, age 93, passed away Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Brookdale West Madison. He was born at the family home April 5, 1925, the son of Joseph and Catherine (Renda) Schiro on Regent St. in Madison. George attended Draper Grade School and graduated from Central High School where he lettered in football, basketball, and golf. Following high school, he attended Kansas University before serving his country in the U.S. Navy, Air Force as Gunnery Radio Man 3rd Class. George returned to Madison in 1946, and began his life-long love of the game of golf.
George began his career working for three years as an assistant golf professional at Nakoma Golf Club under head professional George K. Vitense. George then opened up a sporting goods shop on Monroe Street with Billy Milward, specializing in club repairs and refinished woods. In 1950, George bought a liquor store on E. Wilson St. next to what is now the Essen House. In 1952, he sold the liquor store, and opened up a hobby shop on Monroe Street. After adding a few pet supplies the business grew quickly and George made the decision to move the business to a new location in the 1800 block of Monroe Street, where it became the well known Monroe St. Pet Shop. In the early 60’s George directed and produced a live TV show that aired on Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., on channel 33 (now channel 15), featuring small children and unusual pets.
George ultimately decided that golf would be his career path. At age 48, he entered the PGA program, earned his PGA card, and spent the rest of his life teaching and working as a golf professional. He was an exceptional teacher and truly enjoyed teaching the game to others. He especially enjoyed working with high school golf teams. He received many awards for his work with junior golfers, and took great pride in the junior golf program he had at Vitense Golfland. George made many cherished friendships over the years on the golf courses of Madison. He truly loved the game and the thousands of golfers that he met through his career. But, in his own words, “all good things must come to an end,” so in his late 70’s George hung up his spikes and enjoyed his membership at the course where it all began, the Nakoma Golf Club. He truly loved life, and lived it to the fullest.
George is survived by his wife, Patricia (Brewer) Schiro, sons, Mark A., George “Jay”, Monty D. (Jodi), stepson, Tom Dean (Debbie), nine grandchildren, Joseph, Alison, Hannah, Travis, Devin, Lauren, Ian, Cassidy, and Logan; and great-granddaughters, Sicily and Ena; his sister, Mary (Lyle) Bull; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Frank (Marge), Damian (Audrey) and LaVonne Schiro.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at HOLY WISDOM MONASTERY, 4200 County Road M, Middleton, followed by a memorial service at 12 noon and luncheon following the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale West and the angels on the Agrace Purple Team for their wonderful care for George.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in George’s name be made to Agrace HospiceCare, The Italian Workmen’s Club Scholarship Fund, or the charity of your choice. To share a memory, please go to www.CressFuneralService.com.
You only go around once, but if you do it right, once is enough.
Cress Funeral Home
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434