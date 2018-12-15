CROSS PLAINS—Anna Schirmer, age 100, of Cross Plains died Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Anna, the daughter of John and Anna (Dzurissin) Zahradnik was born Dec. 12, 1917, in Carbondale, Pa. Anna obtained her nursing degree from Scranton State Hospital in Pennsylvania. She married Stewart E. Schirmer on Nov. 18, 1948, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo.
Her R.N. nursing career included New Rochelle, N.Y., U.S. Army Nurse Corps in World War II, Hines V.A. Hospital in Illinois, St. Mary’s Hospital, Clare Hospital and at Dr. Hannan’s office, all in Baraboo. Anna was a member at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Cross Plains and the American Legion. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, knitting, reading and volunteering at various organizations over the years.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Schirmer; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, James; and an infant daughter, Dorothy Ann.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at 11 a.m. at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH in Cross Plains. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Military rites will be held at the church following the service.
The family wishes to thank all Anna’s healthcare staff.