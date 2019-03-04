BELLEVILLE - Frieda Waefler Schindler, age 95, of Belleville, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at At Home Again in Columbus, Wis. Frieda was born on Aug. 1, 1923, near Mount Vernon, Wis., the daughter of John and Frieda Waefler. On Oct. 8 1942, she was united in marriage to Walter Schindler at Zwingli United Church of Christ, Mount Vernon. They raised their family on a dairy farm between Belleville and New Glarus for 30 years. Then they moved to Belleville.
She was a member of Swiss United Church of Christ, New Glarus, and then transferred to the First United Church of Christ, Belleville. She was active in the Women's Guild and held several leadership roles. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, and gardening. When they retired they traveled throughout the U.S. in their motor home, camped with the Bell Ringers in the summer, and wintered in Apache Junction, Ariz.
She is survived by three sisters, Ruth Wild, Clara Seidemann and Helen Scott; her children, Susan Frish of Fall River, Nancy (Richard) Brors of Sun Prairie, Ken (Rosemary) Schindler of Baraboo and Cindy (John) Lord of Springfield, Ill.; 10 grandchildren, Sharon Vickery, William Frish, Geoffrey and Matthew (Emily) Schindler, Becky (Scott) Lindsey, Kevin Brors, and Shawn, James, Daniel (Rhiannon), and Thomas Lord; and 13 great-grandchildren, Trever, Kayla, and Mason Oaks, Madyson Frish, Blake, Drew, and Ava Lindsey, Vienna, Reid, and Hudson Schindler, and Benjamin and Katheryn Lord and Naomi Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents; her brothers, John, Walter, Werner, Alfred and Albert; her sisters, Alma Gehin and Hilda Leitzinger; son-in-law, William Frish; and a granddaughter-in-law, Christina Lord.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the FIRST UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 130 E. Church St., Belleville, Wis., with the Rev. Laura Kolden officiating. Burial will be in the Belleville Cemetery. A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church.
A memorial fund has been established. The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.