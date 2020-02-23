MONTELLO - Scott Schimming, age 61, of Montello, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 14, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Hooker’s Resort, located at W9370 County Road V, Poynette WI, 53955.
You have free articles remaining.
Scott was born June 8, 1958 in Madison, Wisconsin the son of LeRoy and Donna (Grueneberg) Schimming.
Scott is survived by his mother; sons, Derek (Sara) Schimming and Trevor Schimming; daughter, Jennifer (Emrah) Avcialp; sister, Debbie Gray; 2 grandchildren, Jaxon and Josslyn Schimming, with another grandson on the way Jennifer (Emrah) Avcialp. He is preceded in death by the children's mother, Mary; sister, Londa and Stepdad, Jerry Gray.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For Online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
608-253-7884
Service information
1:00PM-5:00PM
W9370 County Road V
Poynette, WI 53955