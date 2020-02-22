Schimming, Joan Mary

Joan worked for Dr. Jacobs Dental Office, from 1949 to 1951 and for Fish and Schulkamp Insurance, from 1951 to 1954. Joan and Eldie loved camping and socializing with their dear friends from high school. They referred to themselves as "The Jolly Queen Campers". She enjoyed hosting family and friends, flower and vegetable gardening, baking and cooking, and Sunday rides. Joan and Eldie took many road trips together to visit family and friends. She loved traveling and spending time at the cabin. Joan always cherished the times she had with her brother’s and their wives, their Monona and Eldie's work friends. Most of all, she loved the time spent with her children, grandchildren and dog, Ellie.