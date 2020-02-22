Schimming, Joan Mary

MADISON — Joan M. "Joanne" Schimming, age 90, of Madison, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living-West. She was born on July 30, 1929, in Madison, the daughter of Bert and Catherine (Springman) Neu.
Joan and Eldie met in their youth, growing up downtown Madison. They were high school sweethearts, both graduating from Madison West High School. They were married on February 3, 1951, in Madison.
She was a former member of Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Francis Xaiver Catholic Churches.
Joan worked for Dr. Jacobs Dental Office, from 1949 to 1951 and for Fish and Schulkamp Insurance, from 1951 to 1954. Joan and Eldie loved camping and socializing with their dear friends from high school. They referred to themselves as "The Jolly Queen Campers". She enjoyed hosting family and friends, flower and vegetable gardening, baking and cooking, and Sunday rides. Joan and Eldie took many road trips together to visit family and friends. She loved traveling and spending time at the cabin. Joan always cherished the times she had with her brother’s and their wives, their Monona and Eldie's work friends. Most of all, she loved the time spent with her children, grandchildren and dog, Ellie.
Joan is survived by son, John (Mary Kay) Schimming; three daughters, Susan (Duane) Walters, Nancy (Tim) McCauley, Sally (John) Hartung; 11 grandchildren, Joshua (Erica), Michael (Merritt), Jessica (Matt), Jeff, Katie, Shane, Erin, Shannon, Eric, Nicole and Kristin; six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Noah, Eva, Jaxon, Nora, and Winnie; special friend, Beth Weber; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Neu, Lynn Neu; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon; father, Engelbert William Neu; mother, Catherine Mary Neu; six brothers, Donald, Richard, Robert, Brother Reginald Bill, John and Gerald Neu.
Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, with Rev. Heather Hayward presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday.
Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice, St. Vincent DePaul or Middleton Outreach Ministry.
