MADISON—Benjamin Schilling, age 65, passed away on Aug. 13, 2018, due to diabetes and heart complications. Ben was born on Oct. 13,1952, in Minocqua, to Richard and Rosalie “Gretch” Schilling. Ben graduated from Lakeland Union High School, and St. John’s University in St. Cloud, Minn. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at White Sands Missile Range. While in the Army, he learned the computer skills that would lead to his profession.
Ben lived for many years in Detroit, Mich., he moved to Madison where he worked in IT at the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance . Ben loved his cats, sports, science fiction, reading and traveling.
He is preceded in death by his father, Rich; and his sister, Anne. He is survived by his mother, Rosalie; and his sisters, Katie (Joe) Pollock and Sue Schilling.
There will be a private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Diabetes Association or the USO.