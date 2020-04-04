Schieldt, Janet "Jan"

She was a Paraprofessional for Madison School District for 29 years and a member of Fulton Church. Jan is survived by her husband, Shelly; three children, Scott (Corine) Schieldt of Edgerton, Jodi (David Grubb) Schieldt of Cottage Grove, and Mary Jo Schieldt of Madison; three grandchildren, Sonny Schieldt, and Luci and Ruby Schieldt; along with her twin sister, Jean Christiansen of Beloit. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jan was a lifelong partner to her high school sweetheart and best friend. They traveled life’s path as a true couple and were never far apart. Her greatest joy was being a Mom to their three children, their spouses and countless others who needed her love. She was always their biggest supporter whether it was from the stands of a sporting event, the gallery of an art show, or by their side during a difficult time. Family was truly the most important thing to her. Her grandchildren took that devotion to a new level. Card club, peanut Wednesday, and church socials were filled with stories of how brilliant, beautiful and talented each of them were. It was never about her; it was always about her love for them.