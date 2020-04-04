Schieldt, Janet "Jan"

EDGERTON -Janet “Jan” Schieldt, age 84, of Edgerton, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, of COVID-19. The family would like to thank the hospital staff and first responders on the frontline during this national pandemic for their efforts to make her comfortable.
Janet was born in Edgerton on March 21, 1936, the daughter of Donald “Doc” and Violet (Saunders) Lord. She was a 1954 graduate of Edgerton High School. Jan married Sheldon “Shelly” Schieldt on Jan. 28, 1956, at the Congregational Church, Edgerton.
She was a Paraprofessional for Madison School District for 29 years and a member of Fulton Church. Jan is survived by her husband, Shelly; three children, Scott (Corine) Schieldt of Edgerton, Jodi (David Grubb) Schieldt of Cottage Grove, and Mary Jo Schieldt of Madison; three grandchildren, Sonny Schieldt, and Luci and Ruby Schieldt; along with her twin sister, Jean Christiansen of Beloit. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Jan was a lifelong partner to her high school sweetheart and best friend. They traveled life’s path as a true couple and were never far apart. Her greatest joy was being a Mom to their three children, their spouses and countless others who needed her love. She was always their biggest supporter whether it was from the stands of a sporting event, the gallery of an art show, or by their side during a difficult time. Family was truly the most important thing to her. Her grandchildren took that devotion to a new level. Card club, peanut Wednesday, and church socials were filled with stories of how brilliant, beautiful and talented each of them were. It was never about her; it was always about her love for them.
The family requests that everyone stay safe and shelter in place during the pandemic. A Memorial Service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Edgerton is assisting the family. Memorials will be made to Edgerton Gift for Kid and Fulton Church Building Fund or in Jan’s name to 40 Schieldt Rd., Edgerton, Wis. 53534. For online obituary and condolences, visit www.apfelfuneral.com
