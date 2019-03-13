MADISON - Cecilia M. Schiek, age 69, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Madison. She was born in Oak Park, Ill., and is survived by her three children, Julie (Robert) Petri of Milwaukee, Beth (Mark) Doome of Waukesha, and Paul (Sarah) Schiek of Oakland, Calif. She is further survived by her siblings, Daniel (Jane) Fitzgerald of Fort Worth, Texas, Stephen (Bonnie) Fitzgerald of Juneau, Patricia Carlberg of Winfield, Ill., and William Fitzgerald of Prospect Heights, Ill. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Miya and Ayla Petri; Emily, Grace, and Johnathan Doome; and Rosary Schiek. Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents, William and Cecilia Fitzgerald of Oak Park.
Her greatest gift was her gentle and comforting way with babies and children since her days working at St. Vincent Orphanage in Chicago, where this picture was taken. She lit up when she was surrounded by her grandchildren and will be remembered with every bright yellow color, her favorite, we see in having to move forward.
"Come to me, and I will give you rest. " Matthew 11:28-30
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 15, 2019, at GUNDERSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, and again from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 16, 2019, at OLBRICH BOTANICAL GARDENS, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison. This final viewing will be followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul, PO Box 259686, Madison, WI 53725-9686. For online condolences please visit www.gundersonfh.com.