Schey, Roberta J.

SUN PRAIRIE - Roberta J. Schey, age 81, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on Aug. 18, 1938, in Dodgeville and was the daughter Robert and Blanche (Oniel) Markley. She married Duane Schey on March 5, 1979.

Roberta worked as a Meter Maid for over 10 years. She worked as an organizer and caregiver for a independent living facility. Bobbie loved her family deeply. She also had a passion for baking and loved teaching this to her family.

She is survived by her husband Duane; children Pam Hurckman, Jeff Hurckman, Arthur (Julie) Hurckman, Darrell Hurckman and Ann (Brian) Mitchell; two sisters, Sandy (Stuart) Schlough and Debby Taschler; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son Tom Hurckman; and a sister Mary Ann Rounds.

She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

