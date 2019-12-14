Scheuerell, Orville James "OJ"

Following OJ’s marriage to Elizabeth E. Bickett, the Scheuerells settled in Sun Prairie where they operated Scheuerell’s Grocery Store for the next nine years. The store’s location was where the current Sun Prairie City Hall now stands at the intersection of Main and Church Streets. OJ then secured Sun Prairie’s first liquor store license, owning and operating Scheuerell’s Liquor Store for the next 20 years. He was also concurrently employed by The Admiral TV Corporation and later the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company when they began operations in Sun Prairie. For many years he drove a school bus for The Bedner Transportation Company, List & Durnasky, and The Rite Way Leasing Company

In 1946, OJ Scheuerell became a charter member of The Veterans of Foreign Wars Klubertanz-Trapp Post 9362 Sun Prairie and was elected as its Post Commander. He eventually served the VFW as the Commander of Dane County, the 2nd District Commander, the State VFW Community Service Chairman and ultimately became Junior Vice Commander of the State of Wisconsin. Other VFW accomplishments included organizing the first VFW Teener Baseball Tournament which was held in Sun Prairie, and a VFW Rifle Club which for many years had well over one hundred active members. OJ built the VFW’s Post’s iconic Loyalty Day Float, entering it in many parades in Wisconsin, and appearing in the National VFW parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The float’s slogan “Loyalty Means Liberty” was adapted by the National VFW and used by them for many years to come.