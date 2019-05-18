REEDSBURG - Attorney James "Jim" Schernecker passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 2, 2019 of acute leukemia. He was born in Madison and raised in Winona, Minn., where he graduated from Cotter High School. Jim spent the majority of his adult life in and around southern Wisconsin.
He attended Marquette University where he lettered in wrestling and completed Naval ROTC. Jim spent four years serving as an officer on the aircraft carrier USS Roosevelt, followed by several years in the reserves.
Following graduation from UW Law School, he worked for 27 years as an administrative law judge holding due process hearings around the state. He concurrently farmed in Brooklyn, was on the Oregon School Board, served as municipal judge for the Town of Dunn and led the attorneys in state service through bargaining and union creation in the 1980s.
Jim retired from State service and opened a private law firm, where he primarily advocated for injured workers.
Most recently, Jim lived in Reedsburg and Portage, where he continued advocating for various causes and helping people who were in need. His last passion was restoring the Divine Savior Hospital and Nursing Home in Portage into a home for veterans and a senior center. He was planning and working tirelessly to realize his dream until the very last day of his life.
Jim is survived by his wife, Elyn; sons, Steve (Pamela) and Fred (Caroline); daughter, Karen Petzold; and four grandchildren. Jim will be missed by many friends throughout Wisconsin.
A gathering to celebrate Jim's Llfe will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. Military honors will be provided by the Reedsburg Area Veterans Honor Guard at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Reedsburg VFW or the Reedsburg American Legion. The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.