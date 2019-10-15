OREGON/ST. GERMAIN - Randolph John “Randy” “Scheppedog” Schepp, Sr., age 70, of Oregon and St. Germain, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his home in St. Germain. He was born on Jan. 12, 1949, in Madison, the son of Charles and Matilda Schepp.
Randy served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Conyngham (DDG-17) from 1968 to 1973. He married the love of his life, Deborah Morrison on May 11, 1974. Randy started his career at Thorstad Chevrolet before he owned and operated Eastside Transmission Service for 33 years. Once retired, Randy and Deb moved full time to their Castle in the Pines in St. Germain. Randy taught his children to embrace all Wisconsin seasons with boating, snowmobiling, ice fishing, scuba diving and hunting.
Everywhere he went, Randy made new friends and produced smiles and laughs with his “Scheppisms”. When he wasn’t canning or making soups to share, he enjoyed creating beautiful wood creations in his shop.
Randy stayed strong in his faith by attending Holy Mother of Consolation and more recently, St. Peter the Fisherman in Eagle River. He was a longstanding member of the American Legion Post No. 59.
Randy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deb; two children, Rebecca (Darrick) Knutson and Randolph, Jr. (Alisa) Schepp; Deb’s daughter, Amy Schindler and her children, Kate and Jonathan; his beloved dog; Spencer; four brothers, Richard (Donna), Mark (Sally), Jeffrey (JoAnn) and Chuck (Cindy); four sisters, Anne (Denny) Simon, Mary (Jay Droster), Joan (Nathan) Gast and Katie (Brian) Bierman; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard “Rick”; brother, Michael; two nieces, Emily and Pamela; and father and mother-in-law; Chet and Molly Morrison.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Oregon. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. A memorial service will be held in Eagle River at a later date.
The family would like to thank neighbors, Andy and Brenda Schommer, Mike Brotherton and Sharon Vonasek, all the EMTs and the Sheriff’s department, who provided care and support to the family that morning. Memorial donations may be made to the family which will be distributed to causes in both Oregon and St. Germain that were important to Randy.
We know your friends and family will miss your frequent wellness telephone checks, amazing smile, and unforgettable jokes. Thanks for teaching us how to live life to the fullest; even if it embarrassed us on occasion. “Fair winds and following seas, we have the watch” Dad. We love you. ~ Rebecca and Randy, Jr.