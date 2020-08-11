Schellpfeffer, John M.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILL - John M. Schellpfeffer, age 56, of Merrill, passed away in his home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1964, to Gerald "Jerry" and Jeanette (Wendorff) Schellpfeffer.

John continued his education after high school, attending UW Madison and Northern Illinois University Law School. He had a passion for the law and practiced in north central Wisconsin for most of his career. John also served as Lincoln county district attorney before starting his own practice. He was a proud Wisconsin sports fan, inheriting his enthusiasm from his parents. John had a fondness for fish and proudly showed his favorites in an aquarium at home. He was also a life-long dog lover and most recently the proud owner of two cats. John left us too soon and will be dearly missed.

John is survived by his loving children, Anna, Joshua, and Jacob; mother, Jeanette; siblings, Jeri Jay (Mark Reynolds), Mark (Julia), Bill; and many other relatives and friends. John is preceded in death by his father, Gerald "Jerry" Schellpfeffer.

The family will be having a Celebration of Life for John in Madison, Wis., at a later date.

If you would like to honor John's memory, in lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to be made to the American Heart Association. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.