WAUNAKEE - Gerald Alton “Jerry” Schellpfeffer, age 86, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Home Again in Waunakee. A Celebration of Jerry’s life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Bishop’s Bay Country Club, 3500 Bishops Bay Dr, Middleton, Wis. 53562. A service will take place at 2:00 p.m., followed by full military honors at 3:00 p.m. A full obituary run on Sunday.
