WAUNAKEE - Gerald (Jerry) Alton Schellpfeffer, age 86, of Waunakee, Wis. passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
He was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Mayville, Wis. to Walter and Irma Schellpfeffer. He graduated from Mayville High School in 1950, and it was here that he met the love of his life, Jeanette Wendorff. After high school he went on to serve in the Army. He married Jeanette on July 4, 1953, and afterwards she joined him in La Rochelle, France where he was stationed.
After returning home he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received his Masters Degree in Food Technology. He then went to work for Oscar Mayer Co. for 32 years as a Quality Assurance Manager.
Jerry and Jeanette have four children, Jeri Jay (Mark Reynolds), Mark (Julia), John, and Bill. Also, ten grandchildren, Nathanael (Amber) Reynolds, Krystine (Taylor) Brengel, and Nicholas Reynolds, Madeline and Lily Schellpfeffer, Anna, Joshua, and Jacob Schellpfeffer, and Max and Will Schellpfeffer; and five great-grandchildren, Hayden, Elsie and Violet Brengel, and Elise and Henry Reynolds.
Jerry was the youngest of six brothers. Preceding him in death were his parents; and his brothers, Wilbur, Harvey, Vernon, and Everette. He has one living brother, Walter Schellpfeffer who lives in Mayville, Wis.
Jerry enjoyed traveling with his wife and took many tours throughout Europe and Asia. Jerry loved his annual family trip for spring break to Fla. He loved walks on the beach, shelling, and playing shuffleboard. In their later years, they wintered in St. Pete Beach, Fla. He loved the outdoors. He created many memories while camping, boating, and skiing. He attended Badger sporting events over the years. While at Oscar Mayer, he was involved in bowling and golf leagues. He could always be found cheering on one of his grandchildren at a sporting event, or listening to a musical performance.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Bishops Bay Country Club, 3500 Bishops Bay Dr., Middleton, Wis. on Sept. 9, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. A service will be held at 2:30 p.m. with Chaplain Nicole Reich presiding. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or Olbrich Gardens.
A very special thank you to everyone at Home Again Waunakee. It was Jerry’s home for two years. Everyone there was like family. Our many thanks.
We would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for the loving and attentive care they gave to Jerry.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Schellpfeffer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.