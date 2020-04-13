Schell, Lawrence "Abe" Vance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BARABOO — Lawrence “Abe” Vance Schell, age 79, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital. Lawrence was born Sept. 15, 1940 in Baraboo to parents Alfred Carlyle Schell and Marie Francis (Vance) Schell.

Lawrence worked for Baraboo Asphalt and D.L. Gasser as a foreman for several years. He enjoyed ice fishing, camping on his sister’s farm with all of the family, going to concert on the square in Baraboo, and watching westerns. He also loved playing cards, cribbage, doing puzzles, and other games, especially Rummikub with his grandkids. Although Abe did not drink, he enjoyed his weekly outings to The Square Tavern to sign up for his numbers and visiting with all his old friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, many brothers and sisters, and nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his children, Patricia (Phoebe) Reppenhagan, Timothy Schell, and Rebecca (Matthew) Michael; grandchildren, Bridget, Daniel, Karissa, Mason, and Gavin; sister, Donna Greenwood; brothers, Michael Schell and Ronald Schell; good friend, Judith MacKenzie; mother of his children, Gail Schell; as well as other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SJS Cancer Support Team, P.O. Box 213, Baraboo, WI 53913.

A private family service will be held at Redlin Funeral Home and burial will follow the service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

