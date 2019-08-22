MIDDLETON - Paul R. Scheffel, age 81, died on August 17, 2019, at Brookdale Stonefield Middleton Memory Care, an assisted living community in Middleton, Wis., after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Paul was born on July 22, 1938, in Beatrice, Neb., the son of Rev. and Mrs. R. W. Scheffel. He grew up in Kansas City, Kan. and graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1956. After service in the United States Army Military Police Corps, he graduated from the University of Kansas in 1964 with a degree in Fine Arts.
He met his wife Jo (Olson) while he was stationed at Fort Snelling in St. Paul, Minn. and she was a student at the University of Minnesota. They were married for 57 years and were blessed with two daughters, Kristen (Scheffel) Crisp and Sarah Scheffel; and two grandchildren, Britta and Anders Crisp. He is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Locher and Judith Frank.
Paul spent his entire career working in college bookstores, retiring in 1997 as Director of Campus Stores at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo.
Although of German heritage, his hobby was researching his wife’s Norwegian genealogy. He belonged to many Norwegian organizations, including lifetime membership in Vesterheim and the Norwegian-American Historical Association (NAHA). After retiring to Wis., Paul and Jo made two trips to Norway.
Paul’s ashes will be inurned privately in the columbarium at Luther Memorial Church in Madison, Wis. It was his wish that no funeral be held.
Memorials in honor of Paul may be sent to any Alzheimer’s organization in your area. The Alzheimer’s & Dementia Association of Wisconsin is headquartered at 3330 University Ave., Suite 300, Madison, WI 53705. Donations also may be made online at alzwisc.org/Donate.htm
