STOUGHTON - Thomas L. "Tubby" Scheel, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born in Madison, on Sept. 10, 1953, the son of the late Lawrence and Marjorie (Hellickson) Scheel. Thomas graduated from Stoughton High School in 1971.
He was an extremely talented painter of muscle cars in which he often bought and masterfully restored. Thomas married Denise (Swenson) McClintock and together they had a son Lawrence.
Thomas is survived by his son, Lawrence (Amanda M.) Scheel; two grandchildren, Caleb and Cadynce; his sister and caregiver, Annie (Larry) Bernstein, also sisters, Noreen Nelson and Laurie Scheel; special nieces, April (Curt) Brekken and their children, BreeAnn Olson, Brooke, and Sam, Denise (Steve) Sime and their daughter, Jessica (Alex) Klingenberg, Angie (Sean) Brusegar and their children Cole and Brady; and his ex-wife, Denise (Swenson) McClintock. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Marjorie Scheel; and his grandparents, August and Nora Scheel and Gustave and Rena Hellickson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW POST NO. 328, 200 Veterans Road, Stoughton, at 4 p.m. on June 3, 2019.
The family requests no flowers. Thomas will be dearly missed. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.