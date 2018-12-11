MARSHALL—Marjorie G. Scheel, age 97, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on Nov. 18, 1921, in Waterloo to Ross and Ida (Miller) Robbins. She married Gordon Scheel on May 2, 1946, at St. Paul’s in Waterloo.
Marjorie loved making quilts and was a member of the Lydians Society at St. Paul’s in Marshall. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Steve (Betty) Scheel of Marshall; three grandchildren, April Scheel of Madison, Trisha (Aaren) Christen of Marshall, and Adam Scheel of Arlington; three great-grandchildren, Lucas, Cole and Cameron Christen; and a brother, Kenneth Robbins of Lake Mills. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon; and good friend, Allen Cornford.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 204 Deerfield Road in Marshall. Pastors Arthur Faught and Mark Schoeneck will preside. Burial will be at Medina Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie (608) 837-5400