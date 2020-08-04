Scheel, Eleanor Marjorie "Ellie"

Eleanor had a sweet wit and sparkle that will be remembered by all who knew her. She had a passion for cards and enjoyed friendly games of euchre and sheepshead with family and friends but was a "shark" beyond the family card table. She was a Bronze Master in Bridge and life-time member of the American Bridge Players Association. In 1969, she was the Wisconsin state sheepshead champion. Eleanor loved to travel. In the early days, her young family went on dozens of adventures, exploring the United States by car and in their truck camper. After her retirement, she set her sights on world travel and was joined by many companions, including her husband, family, friends and even strangers. She was extremely proud that she was able to visit six continents. Especially memorable trips included her vacation to Egypt with her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, a voyage on the Queen Mary with Bill, and travels to South Korea--which she recounted as the most beautiful and friendly place she'd ever been. Eleanor and Bill combined their fondness of gaming and travel to become frequent visitors to her very favorite destination spot—Las Vegas. She was an excellent bowler and a member of the "600 Club." Eleanor had a quiet yet profound love for her family, evidenced by her presence at every family gathering, where a pan of poppy seed cake was her signature love-note. Ellie was a proud mother to Bill, adoring grandmother to Brandon and Samantha, and forever friend to her devoted canine companion, Birdie.