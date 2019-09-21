COLUMBUS/MCFARLAND—Lillian I. Schedel, age 99, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. She was born in McFarland on Jan. 12, 1920, the daughter of Tolef and Anna Johnson. On March 30, 1940, she married Irvin Schedel in Dubuque, Iowa. Lillian spent the last five years living at the Larson House in Columbus, where she enjoyed playing Bingo, crocheting, and various other games and projects. She is survived by her son, Arlo (Bev) Schedel; granddaughters, Erica Schedel and Carrie (Jeremi) Olson; great-grandsons, Andrew Schedel and Evan Olson; nieces, Diane Egner, Karen Swenson, Sandra Johnson, Linda Everson, and Patsy Brugger; and nephews, Lee Wethal, Richard Wethal and Roger Johnson. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, George (Arlene) and Louis Johnson; sister, Anna (Melfred) Wethal; and niece, Barbara Ehle. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church, 3702 County Highway AB, McFarland. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at church. Memorials in Lillian’s name may be made to Hope Lutheran Church. Please share your memories of Lillian at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
