TOMAH - Daniel Joseph Scheckel, age 50, beloved second son of Larry and Ann Scheckel, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Gundersen Hospital, of complications of pneumonia.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at QUEEN OF THE APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH in Tomah. A visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Queen of the Apostles School Guardian Angel Fund or Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter of Tomah. Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is in charge of arrangements.