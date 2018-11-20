MIDDLETON - Leanore "Lee" Schaut passed away on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Lee was born on April 15, 1926, in Green Bay, Wis., to Henry and Louise Kaap. She married "Amby" Schaut in 1947 in Green Bay. They moved to Monona, in 1956 and then moved to Bella Vista, Ark., in 1980. Lee then returned to Wisconsin and settled first in Sun Prairie and finally to The Jefferson in Middleton.
Lee was a devoted wife, mother and friend of all who made her acquaintance. She was an avid reader, card player and crossword puzzle solver and enjoyed life's simple pleasures.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Amby; sisters, Betty Paddock of Seattle, Wash., and Elayne Chartier of California; and parents, Henry and Louise Kaap. Survivors include her son, Dr. Daniel (Carolyn) Schaut of Wausau; daughters, Karen Schaut of Minneapolis, and Karla Weber (David) of Middleton; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov 27, 2018. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. A lunch will be provided after the service for family and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.