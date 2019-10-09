MADISON - Robert “Bob” W. Scharnke, age 69, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the UW Hospital surrounded by his family, following a heart attack.
He was born on May 5, 1950, in Baraboo, Wis., son of John and Katherine “Kitty”. He graduated from Baraboo High School, to which he was recently inducted into its Athletic Hall of Fame. Afterwards he attended the University of Wisconsin, where he ran Cross Country and Track. He was named to the All-American team for his efforts in Cross Country. He then went on to work at the Post Office, where he stayed until his retirement just shy of 35 years.
He was united in marriage to Edwina “Wink” Shea on June 6, 1981, in Las Vegas, Nev. They settled in Madison, Wis., where they had three sons. He enjoyed traveling, reading the paper and atlas, and cheering on all forms of Wisconsin sports.
Bob is survived by his wife, Wink; sons, Chris, Tad, and Trevor Scharnke; brother, Fred (Anita) Scharnke; sister, Barbara (Steve) Pourch; brother-in-law, Timothy (Barb Garthwaite) Shea; sister-in-law, Jo-al (Michael) Cufaude; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Kitty; and nephew, Danny Cufaude.
A special thank you to the Cardiac unit of the University Hospital who gave Bob excellent care prior to his passing.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Gunderson Funeral Home, 5201-5235 Monona Drive, Madison, Wis., with Reverend Jeff Vanden Heuvel of Messiah Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Madison. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Gunderson Funeral Home, Monona Drive, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com.